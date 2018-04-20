MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man whose murder conviction was overturned after he spent 23 years in prison says he’d like to find his daughters.

Freddie Joe Lawrence said Thursday that his wife and mother died while he was in prison and his two daughters were adopted.

Lawrence and co-defendant Paul Jenkins were convicted in the 1994 death of Donna Meagher, whose body was found west of Helena.

District Judge Kathy Seeley overturned the convictions after recent tests determined DNA on a rope found at the murder scene matched a convicted killer. They were released Tuesday.

The Missoulian reports Lawrence says he’s grateful for the work of the Montana Innocence Project. He spoke about adjusting to new technology, including cellphones and cars that beep when your seat belt isn’t fastened.

Jenkins did not speak at Thursday’s news conference.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com