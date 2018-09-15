In a little more than a year, more than 20 workers have died in sewers and treatment tanks in New Delhi, a city of growing wealth and rising ambition.

NEW DELHI —

Three stories beneath the ground, Pradeep Jangra struggled to pull his childhood friend out of a deep sewage-treatment tank.

His friend, Vishal Pasi, was disoriented and covered in muck from head to toe. “I can’t breathe,” Pasi told him haltingly.

Within hours, Pasi was dead, along with four other men who also entered the sewage tanks at a posh new apartment complex in India’s capital last Sunday. Police say the five sewage workers asphyxiated and drowned.

Their deaths were part of a disturbing pattern. In a little more than a year, more than 20 workers have died in sewers and treatment tanks in New Delhi, a city of growing wealth and rising ambition. Across India, the figures are higher; activists have documented more than 200 such deaths since the start of 2017, a figure they say significantly understates the problem.

The deaths coincide with a massive effort to improve sanitation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Clean India” campaign includes a nationwide toilet-building drive and competitions among cities to eliminate trash from their streets.

At the same time, little has changed for the workers who do the hazardous and stigmatized job of dealing with human waste. Cleaning sewers and removing blockages is largely done by hand, despite a 2013 law prohibiting the practice. Safety equipment is mandated by law but rarely used. Violators are not convicted.

Wealth gap

The most recent deaths occurred at DLF Capital Greens, a gated community catering to India’s wealthy. Nearby are BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships. Across the road from the cream-colored towers are several ornate banquet halls, including one called the “Golden Royale” featuring a glittering three-story chandelier.

Three people died this year after inhaling poisonous gases at the sewage-treatment tank of a five-star hotel in the toniest area of New Delhi, steps from a fashionable market frequented by foreigners. Last August, two brothers suffocated while cleaning a sewage tank at a shopping mall in the eastern part of the city.

India’s long struggle to eradicate manual scavenging — the practice of dealing with human waste by hand, whether in dry latrines or in sewers — is complicated by the enduring influence of the caste system. Such jobs are overwhelmingly performed by Dalits, those previously called “untouchables.”

Caste-based practices “haunt India’s efforts to cope effectively with the waste of a vast, urbanizing population,” academics Assa Doron and Robin Jeffrey wrote in a book released this year. The practices hinder cooperation and foster feelings “that removing noxious materials is someone else’s job — even by virtue of birth.”

India has the technology to launch satellites into space and missions to the moon, noted Bezwada Wilson, a prominent activist who has spent years trying to eradicate manual scavenging. “But we don’t have technology to clear the sewer lines and the septic tanks just 10 or 20 feet down,” he said.

Wilson leads an organization called the Safai Karamchari Andolan, or Sanitation Workers Movement. He called on Modi to announce immediately a plan to prevent the deaths.

“Five people died, and you are not responding even one word,” Wilson said, addressing the prime minister.

Lax safety

Cleaning sewers and septic tanks is usually done by men wearing minimal clothing who enter the muck with rudimentary tools such as metal scrapers and sticks. Some Indian cities have begun to mechanize the process, using trucks equipped with rods and water sprayers, in smaller-scale variations of sewer-cleaning machinery used in developed countries. New Delhi plans to introduce 200 such trucks next month.

When human intervention is necessary, “there should be certain trained people who do these life-threatening tasks” outfitted with an array of protective gear, said Suresh Kumar Rohilla of the Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi. “Everything requires cost, and people cut corners,” he said.

Jangra said he received no training for his job at the small sewage-treatment plant, consisting of at least two tanks, below DLF Capital Greens. Two months ago, the tanks began to stink, so much so that one resident said he could smell them in his apartment on the 19th floor. Last Sunday afternoon, a supervisor ordered a group of young workers into the tanks, despite their protests, to resolve an issue with the waste flow, Jangra said. They wore no safety gear.

Jangra, 21, and his friend Pasi, 20, earned about $165 a month. Their employer was Unnati Engineering & Contractors, a company subcontracted to run the sewage plant. Unnati received the contract from the Indian arm of JLL, a global real-estate giant headquartered in Chicago and formerly known as Jones Lang LaSalle. JLL, in turn, was employed to “run the whole property for us,” said a spokesman for DLF (Delhi Land and Finance), one of India’s largest real estate developers.

JLL issued a statement Wednesday saying it was “shocked and deeply saddened” and was cooperating with authorities and launching its own review. Unnati did not respond to requests for comment. A supervisor employed by JLL has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said, adding that more arrests will follow.

Pointing fingers

Government officials attempted to shift blame for the deaths. In an interview last week, Adesh Kumar Gupta, the mayor of North Delhi, said the city sewer authority and the Delhi state government were responsible for supervising the treatment plant. The vice chairman of the sewer authority told local media that such private plants were outside its control.

Jangra and Pasi lived in a broken-down neighborhood of narrow lanes in an area called Nangloi, a world away from the elaborate gates and landscaped lawns of the Capital Greens complex. On a recent evening, a battered tarpaulin had been strung across the lane to shield mourners sitting on plastic chairs from the sun and rain.

Pasi was the family’s main source of income. His father, an electrician, had stopped working due to complications from diabetes, while his brother Angad Pasi, 23, was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the hopes of landing a government job.

Angad Pasi recalled how he and his brother dreamed of starting a business together, one that would allow them to build a “proper” house that did not leak when it rained. The family was desperate for help, he said, but had heard nothing from either DLF or JLL. He covered his eyes with his hands to hide his tears.

“Five people died. This is not a small thing,” he said. “This is not an accident. This is murder.”