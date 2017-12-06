NEW YORK (AP) — Kiss co-founder and entrepreneur Gene Simmons has a new book out in which he hopes to reveal the principles of being rich and powerful.
There’s no quick fix: You’re going to have to wake up early, dress better, turn off the TV and study.
“On Power” is part guidebook, part self-help manual, with several profiles of people Simmons thinks we should admire, like Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett.
His advice to gaining wealth is simple: Think of a good idea, start a limited liability partnership in your home, use social media and deduct the costs from your taxes. You can keep your old job until the rewards flow in.
Most Read Stories
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
If they don’t? You can declare bankruptcy and “then you can start again.”