As Republicans raged at the news that the FBI had searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, many Democratic officials and candidates offered far more muted reactions, seeking instead to focus on a recent spate of legislative achievements following months of gridlock and infighting.

A number of prominent Democratic candidates who are usually prolific on Twitter avoided the subject of Trump on social media Tuesday, and some key party organizations refrained from issuing statements. Instead, many Democrats kept their attention on their midterm opponents, promoted the legislation the Senate had just passed covering climate change and prescription drug prices, or highlighted the bill President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday that was aimed at bolstering U.S. chip manufacturing.

Some Democrats who did acknowledge the search sought to draw a contrast with Republicans.

“This week House Democrats are lowering prescription drug costs, tackling climate change, protecting our veterans and expanding American manufacturing,” Chris Taylor, a spokesperson for the House Democratic campaign arm, said in a statement. “Republicans are tying themselves into knots defending a president who allegedly stole classified information from the White House. Voters will see the difference.”

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has publicly commented on the search, in line with their policies of not discussing active investigations.

Still, many Republicans instantly sought to paint the search as political, and some Democrats made clear that they did not want to feed any such perceptions, emphasizing their deference to law enforcement.

“Yesterday’s search of Mar-a-Lago reinforced a fundamental pillar of American democracy — no one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States,” Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., said in a statement. “I have great faith in American law enforcement and our justice system to get to the truth.”

During a news media briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on any potential political ramifications from the search at Mar-a-Lago.

“The president and the White House learned about this FBI search from public reports,” she said.

Asked if the Justice Department had acted appropriately in searching Trump’s residence, she replied, “That’s up for the Department of Justice to decide.”

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat who resigned from office amid accusations of sexual harassment, took a notably different tack. On Twitter, he demanded that the Justice Department “immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives.”

Otherwise, declared Cuomo, who has faced federal scrutiny himself, “it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations.”

And Andrew Yang, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination who lost a New York City mayoral primary last year and has since helped start a new political party, said that part of Trump’s appeal “has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution.”