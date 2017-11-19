JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — C.E. DeRosier loves her handsome cat for a lot of reasons, including his playfulness and high energy.

She also has the 7-year-old feline named Cloud to thank for becoming a published author.

The Janesville woman’s story about Cloud was printed in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Cat Really Did That?”

Part of the proceeds from the 2017 book goes to American Humane, which works for the safety, welfare and well-being of animals.

American Humane is one of the organizations that the publishing and media giant Chicken Soup for the Soul supports in its program to help care for shelter animals and promote adoption.

DeRosier wrote about how Cloud played with and outsmarted a cocker spaniel named Puddles.

The male cat often waited for the unsuspecting dog to walk by before silently leaping from the shadows to grab onto the dog’s neck.

At one point, Cloud took control of a yellow rubber chicken, the dog’s favorite toy, possibly to aggravate the canine.

DeRosier describes herself as an aspiring romance and fantasy writer — paranormal romance in particular.

“I just finished a novel of urban fantasy and sent it off to an editor,” the 27-year-old told the Janesville Gazette .

She works full time as a teller at a credit union.

DeRosier puts everything in a notebook before transferring it to her laptop.

“I write when I get time to myself,” she said. “I get so many ideas and stories in my head. I feel like I have to get them out.”

Editors chose DeRosier’s story from thousands of submissions and included it among the 101 tales in the Chicken Soup book that celebrates the enduring bonds between people and cats.

Some stories tell how cats changed human lives while acting as furry therapists. Others highlight hero cats that saved their humans from disasters. Cloud’s story fell under the category of “My Goofy Cat.”

“Cats make their owners smile every day, but some days they really outdo themselves,” said publicity director Shelby Janner of Chicken Soup for the Soul.

She said the new book “is full of those hilarious and heartwarming stories about the many ways our mischievous feline friends surprise us, make us laugh and touch our hearts.”

DeRosier called her cat hilarious, “so I had plenty of material to choose from.”

She also called her 18-pound feline “more toddler than cat.”

“I think he enjoys being an only child because he gets all the attention,” she said. “Sometimes people think cats are angry loners. But they have a lot of love to give you.”

