MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin woman has found her husband’s wedding ring several months after he died in a car accident.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 32-year-old Jessica Steinhorst, of Wauzeka, recovered her husband’s ring with the help of a Middleton man who hunts for rings.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Lee Steinhorst was killed in June when his minivan crossed the center line of a highway and struck a semitrailer. Officials told Jessica Steinhorst that the damage to her husband’s left side was extensive and his wedding ring wasn’t recovered.
Dan Roekle found the ring near a home with a relatively well-maintained yard.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
The ring was custom-made. Jessica Steinhorst hopes to pass on the ring to her children so they can feel close to their father.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj