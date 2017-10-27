MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard troops are still in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands helping the territories recover from Hurricane Maria.

The National Guard issued a news release Friday saying soldiers from the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee and the 115th Fighter Wing are distributing rations in San Juan and four locations around Puerto Rico, helping feed members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Army, Navy, U.S. Border Patrol, the Civil Air Patrol and civilians.

The 115th Fighter Wing also is helping re-establish communications for air traffic control in San Juan.

Nineteen soldiers deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this week. They’ll work to transport people to health care facilities.