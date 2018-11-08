CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have said goodbye to a Wisconsin Girl Scout and her mother killed in a hit-and-run along a rural road.

A funeral was held Thursday for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle. Mourners turned out for the first funerals for the three Girl Scouts and young mother killed Saturday as they picked up trash along a Chippewa County highway.

The Star Tribune reports the Rev. Jim Woldhuis told mourners their “world has been crushed.”

Ten-year-old Autumn Helgeson was to be memorialized later Thursday in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. Nine-year-old Jayna Kelly will be eulogized Friday.

Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against 21-year-old Colten Treu, who authorities say inhaled chemical vapors before he crashed his pickup truck into them.