Share story

By
The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to lift Wisconsin’s nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Lawmakers passed statutes in 1998 that require sulfide mining applicants to show a similar mine has operated in North American for 10 years without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting.

State environmental officials have never made a final determination that any applicants ever met those standards, leading critics to brand the requirements a moratorium.

The Senate is set to vote on a Republican bill Tuesday that would eliminate the requirements and loosen mining companies’ financial liability for environmental damage as well as sampling regulations.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

The Assembly passed the bill last week. Senate approval would send the measure on to Gov. Scott Walker.

The Associated Press