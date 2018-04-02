MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute is awarding $2.8 million to Great Lakes research and education projects.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the institute will fund 19 research projects and 29 outreach proposals in Wisconsin for the next two years.
Congress recently decided to restore $76.5 million in Sea Grant funding nationwide after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed eliminating the program.
One project is an underwater photography program for at-risk youth. Ian Karl is an experiential program coordinator at Northwest Passage, a residential treatment center. He says the program will combine science, art and therapy.
Other projects include creating a management analysis tool to restore the Green Bay ecosystem, working to forecast dangerous currents on Lake Superior’s south shore and developing a new phosphorus model for Lake Michigan.
Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org