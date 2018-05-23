WHITEHALL, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials are working to determine the environmental impact of releasing millions of gallons of sludge from a settling pond to rescue a worker at a frack sand mine.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that a contractor’s bulldozer slid into a pond Monday at the Hi-Crush mine in Whitehall. Operator Robbie Gunderson was trapped inside the cab for hours as rescuers tried reaching him.

Hi-Crush Chief Operating Officer Scott Preston says workers used excavators to release the pond’s contents after rescuers recommended lowering the water level. About 10 million gallons (37.8 million liters) of orange water and mud spilled into a nearby Trempealeau River tributary.

Trempealeau County Supervisor George Brandt says the county’s land management department is waiting for tests to determine what’s in the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also studying the sludge.

