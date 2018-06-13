MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s 11 tribes and the state Department of Public Instruction have been working on agreements to improve communication and educational outcomes for tribal youth.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa signed the first memorandum of understanding with the department last month.

The tribe’s Education Department Director Ashley Maki says the goal is to improve communication and program coordination.

State schools Superintendent Tony Evers says the tribe has requested more data about graduation rates and test scores.

Evers says the agreement also focuses on educating children about the culture, history and sovereignty of Wisconsin’s tribes. State law requires all public schools to teach about the state’s tribal nations.

Evers says the state is also working with the tribe on making cultural accommodations for students.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org