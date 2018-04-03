MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal indictment in Milwaukee alleges two men used fake construction companies to steal more than $200 million in government-funded contracts meant for businesses run by disabled veterans and disadvantaged individuals.

Prosecutors announced a 22-count indictment from a grand jury Tuesday that contends the fraud took place over a 12-year span. Facing charges of fraud, money laundering and conspiring to defraud the U.S. are 57-year-old Brian L. Ganos of Muskego and 56-year-old Mark F. Spindler of Menomonee Falls. Also charged in the indictment is a business called Sontag Company, Inc.

Prosecutors say the defendants had companies with straw owners who qualified for the government-funded contracts. The individuals face decades in prison if convicted of all the charges and would forfeit money and properties they acquired.