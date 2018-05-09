LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (AP) — An immigrant rights organization is calling for the release of a Wisconsin man facing deportation after being arrested while paying a traffic ticket.

The Journal Sentinel reports that 46-year-old Eduardo Castro was arrested April 25 at the Walworth County Courthouse in Elkhorn, where he went to pay the traffic ticket.

Officials with the group Voces de la Frontera say Castro is married and has four U.S.-born children. He has been in the country for 30 years and has lived in Lake Geneva for 17 years. He runs a small pallet business that employs three people.

The group says the only blemish on Castro’s record is a drunken driving citation more than 12 years ago.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

