HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man must serve 11 years in federal prison for traveling to Texas with the intention of having sex with a 4-year-old girl.
Benjamin David Sherwood of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced Thursday in Houston as part of an online sting. The 42-year-old Sherwood in August pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and also to enticement of a minor.
Authorities say Sherwood in 2015 thought he was chatting with a mother offering her then-2-year-old daughter for sex. The woman is in law enforcement and there’s no child.
Prosecutors say Sherwood in May was arrested in Houston where he’d rented a hotel room and had child clothes and a stuffed animal in anticipation of sex with a preschooler.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'