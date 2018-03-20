CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 26-year-old Carson Sibley, of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, received the prison term Monday after pleading guilty to one count of enticement of a minor. Sibley admitted that he persuaded a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in 2017. Information from the sentencing hearing showed that Sibley met minors while playing online video games. Prosecutors say Sibley twice travelled to Grundy County, Iowa, hoping to have sex with a minor.

Sibley had previously been convicted of child pornography offenses and was still on probation at the time of his arrest.