EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of his sister and her boyfriend will stand trial in western Wisconsin.

Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds has determined there’s enough evidence to try 46-year-old Wayne Price, the Leader-Telegram reported . The decision was made during a hearing Tuesday where detectives Ryan Greener and Don Henning testified.

Price has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse and one count of recklessly endangering safety in the deaths of his sister, Elizabeth “Lisa” Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau.

Court documents say the shooting is believed to have happened around Sept. 23 in a vehicle owned by Lisa Price’s employer. The bodies of Lisa Price and Dishneau were found in a shallow grave near the vehicle on Wayne Price’s property. There was blood on the front seats in the vehicle.

An autopsy showed Lisa Price had blunt-force head injury. She was shot in the head once, while Dishneau was shot in the head twice and once in the neck. Both died of the gunshot wounds, Henning said.

Authorities haven’t determined where the couple was killed, Greener said.

A time of death hasn’t been determined either, Henning said.

Wayne Price was arrested Sept. 29. He was in Eau Claire County Jail with bail at $1 million.

