CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged with fatally shooting his uncle in northeastern Minnesota.
Thirty-two-year-old James Montano of Bayfield, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault. Bail was set at $500,000.
Montano is accused of shooting his uncle, 57-year-old Andrew Gokee, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, in the head last Friday night at his father’s home in the Carlton County community of Progress. He later died at a hospital.
Montano also is accused of shooting at his cousin, who was grazed by a bullet. According to the complaint, the cousin later fired at Montano, who was found in a field with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.
Gokee was the former director of the Native American Center at the University of Wisconsin-Steven Point.