APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged in a drunken driving crash that killed two people from Illinois last week.

Fifty-seven-year-old Joseph Konetzke of Neenah faces two felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. His bond was set Tuesday at $200,000.

Authorities say 83-year-old Hazel DeWitt and 82-year-old David Rosol, both from the Chicago suburb of La Grange, were killed when Konetzke ran a stop sign and crashed into their car on Highway 54 on Dec. 17.

According to the complaint, Konetzke told an officer after the crash he could not say what road he was on because he had “too much” to drink.

WLUK-TV reports a preliminary breath test showed Konetzke had a blood-alcohol content of .262 percent, more than three times Wisconsin’s legal limit.