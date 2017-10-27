FORESTBURG, S.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin man survived being shot in the nose while pheasant-hunting in South Dakota.

South Dakota’s Department of Game, Fish and Parks says the 73-year-old man was shot in the left nostril by another hunter in his group on Sunday afternoon on private land near Forestburg.

The Daily Republic reports that the man was taken to a Mitchell hospital. He received stitches and was discharged that evening.

Authorities didn’t release the man’s name.

