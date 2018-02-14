MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police are investigating after infant injuries were reported at a hospital.

Officials at Meriter Hospital say they have suspended an employee after reporting to police “several unexplained injuries” in the hospital’s newborn intensive care unit.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain declined to release additional details about the injuries, but said a police detective unit specializing in crimes against children is investigating.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports police were notified of the injuries last Friday.

Hospital officials said they have added additional security and staff to the unit and have notified affected families.

The intensive care unit is designated for infants born with complications or prematurity.

Police say they have made no arrests.

