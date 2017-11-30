MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers hope a new Wisconsin bill that offers attorneys thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness will encourage them to move to rural parts of the state and take on court-appointed cases.

Republican Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the legislation is an attempt to address attorney shortages in rural counties.

The bill would create a two-year pilot program and set aside $250,000 a year. Tusler says participants could qualify for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness each year.

Tusler hopes the program will give people in rural areas more legal options and better representation.

A committee will see the bill early next year.

The state currently pays attorneys from more urban areas to drive to rural areas for cases.

