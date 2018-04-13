MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Records show discipline for Wisconsin employees accused of sexual harassment and misconduct in the last five years include termination, suspension and reprimands.
The Wisconsin State Journal requested the records from the state Department of Administration last year amid increased scrutiny of how government institutions address sexual harassment complaints. Some employees were instructed to write apologies or undergo sexual harassment training.
The cases involve employees at the state Capitol Police Department, the Department of Financial Institutions, two district attorney’s offices, DOA Facilities Management and the Department of Tourism.
DOA Chief Legal Counsel Christopher Green says other agencies’ may have imposed separate disciplines and that the records aren’t comprehensive.
Allegations have included asking a co-worker for her underwear and naked photos, inappropriately touching a co-worker and sending a sexually explicit text message.
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj