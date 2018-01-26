MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family is unhappy with the lesser homicide conviction of a man who shot two women at a Madison group home in 2016.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 26-year-old Ali Hassan was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Fatoumatta Jallow. The conviction carries up to 25 years of combined prison time and extended supervision. The jury didn’t find him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, which would’ve resulted in a life sentence.
Jallow’s family says they’re upset Hassan received a lesser charge.
Hassan was found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting 32-year-old Julie Connors. The conviction has up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
He was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and attempted arson.
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj