MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family is unhappy with the lesser homicide conviction of a man who shot two women at a Madison group home in 2016.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 26-year-old Ali Hassan was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Fatoumatta Jallow. The conviction carries up to 25 years of combined prison time and extended supervision. The jury didn’t find him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, which would’ve resulted in a life sentence.

Jallow’s family says they’re upset Hassan received a lesser charge.

Hassan was found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting 32-year-old Julie Connors. The conviction has up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

He was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and attempted arson.

