GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Manitowoc doctor of over-prescribing narcotic painkillers.

Dr. Charles Szyman was charged with 19 counts of violating the federal Controlled Substance Act. After a five-day trial, the jury deliberated for a few hours Friday before finding him not guilty.

In his closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Jacobs said Szyman failed in his duty to protect patients when he prescribed them ever-increasing doses of narcotics without understanding the source of their pain and properly monitoring their use.

But defense attorney Beau Brindley argued that Szyman acted in good faith and truly believed he was prescribing appropriate amounts of medication.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that Szyman still faces a wrongful death lawsuit alleging he caused the deaths of four patients through his practice of prescribing narcotics.

___

Information from: HTR Media, http://www.htrnews.com