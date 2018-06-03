MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cranberry growers may have to reduce sales if the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federal market order is approved.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the USDA’s proposal would limit the nation’s cranberry crop to 75 percent of its typical size in order to decrease stocks and raise prices.
Tom Lochner is the executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. Lochner says the industry has used similar policies in the past.
Dave Hansen is manager of Dubay Cranberry Company. He says he believes previous marketing orders helped raise prices in the short term. But he says he doesn’t plan on growing fewer cranberries for the 2018 season.
Lochner says the industry had hoped the agency would make a decision before the growing season began.
