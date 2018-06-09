BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A northwestern Wisconsin company has applied for a 60-year permit to expand its sand mine.

The Chippewa Herald reports that Chippewa Sand Co. hopes to expand its roughly 175-acre site near Bloomer to more than 1,000 acres.

Cooks Valley chairman Darrel Fehr says Chippewa Sand officials will likely explain their plan at a preliminary meeting June 20.

Chippewa County will hold a public hearing on the permit June 26. It will review the company’s reclamation plan, which details its plan to replace topsoil, replant native plants and restore the area to its natural state.

Fehr says officials will work on the permit this fall.

Chippewa Sand will also need to obtain a general stormwater permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

