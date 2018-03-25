KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A southeastern Wisconsin college is finalizing two new degree programs to train workers for the planned Foxconn electronics manufacturing complex.

Bryan Albrecht is president and chief executive officer of Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. He tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Gateway will work with other state technical colleges and universities to complete the curriculum. The goal is to avoid duplication and strengthen what’s already being offered at other colleges.

The programs will focus on advanced manufacturing technology and supply chain management. Final approval of the curriculum could come in May.

Foxconn offered the Wisconsin Technical College System support in January. The company says Gateway will be a “strategic partner” in creating a pipeline to meet ongoing employment needs.

The $10 billion manufacturing center could employ up to 13,000 workers.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com