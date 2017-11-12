LEBANON, Wis. (AP) — A weekend cattle drive planned for southern Wisconsin was scrubbed after cows began wandering into a soybean field.
A crew of about 15 people on horseback had planned to drive 50 head of cattle from the town of Lebanon to a farm near Juneau over about four hours Sunday morning.
But authorities say crews headed the herd home after cows meandered into the soybean field at the start of the route, damaging the field. Cattle were corralled after the detour, and the drive was called off.
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt opposed the cattle drive, which would have followed county highways for about 15 miles. Wisconsin law protects cattle drives and gives cows the right of way.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford