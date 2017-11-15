EDGERTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin businessman has created a fund that awards grants to nonprofits trying to move toward solar energy.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Cal Couillard created Solar for Good, which awards the grants with the help of the advocacy group RENEW Wisconsin.

Couillard is president of Componex, an Edgerton-based manufacturer. He’s contributed $125,000 to start the fund and plans to give more over the next few years.

Couillard says the price of going solar has dropped, so it makes financial sense for organizations to turn to solar energy. He says transitioning to renewable energy is also good for the environment.

Ten nonprofits have applied for a grant and the first set of recipients will be announced soon. The next batch of applicants will be considered in the spring.

Information from: WUWM-FM, http://www.wuwm.com