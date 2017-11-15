EDGERTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin businessman has created a fund that awards grants to nonprofits trying to move toward solar energy.
Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Cal Couillard created Solar for Good, which awards the grants with the help of the advocacy group RENEW Wisconsin.
Couillard is president of Componex, an Edgerton-based manufacturer. He’s contributed $125,000 to start the fund and plans to give more over the next few years.
Couillard says the price of going solar has dropped, so it makes financial sense for organizations to turn to solar energy. He says transitioning to renewable energy is also good for the environment.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Critic’s choice: The 10 best new restaurants reviewed during the past year | Taste VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
Ten nonprofits have applied for a grant and the first set of recipients will be announced soon. The next batch of applicants will be considered in the spring.
___
Information from: WUWM-FM, http://www.wuwm.com