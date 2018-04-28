MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Pollutants such as phosphorous and polychlorinated biphenyls are contributing to the decimation of freshwater mussel populations in areas like the Bay of Green Bay and the Lower Fox River.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that invasive species are also competing against native mussels and driving down populations.

Jesse Weinzinger is a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He says 24 of the 51 species of freshwater mussels in Wisconsin are either endangered, threatened or of special concern.

Weinzinger is hoping to secure a grant from the department’s Office of Great Waters to conduct a survey on the types and numbers of mussels in Green Bay and the Lower Fox River.

The department is currently studying mussels in the Wolf River and the Wisconsin River.

