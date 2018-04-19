MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state bar association has stripped a lawyer convicted in a sexual assault of a prestigious award in the wake of stinging criticism from Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The State Bar of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that Stephan Addison had won the 2018 Jack DeWitt WisLAP Volunteer Award, which recognizes a lawyer, judge or group that has helped attorneys with stress, addiction or mental health issues.

Schimel ripped the bar for picking Addison, saying Addison didn’t deserve it because he was convicted of a felony in connection with a 2005 sexual assault.

The bar posted a news release Thursday saying that the award committee had reconvened earlier in the day and decided to rescind the award at the request of bar leadership.

Addison didn’t immediately reply to an email.