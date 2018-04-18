MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel lashed out at the state bar association Wednesday for nominating a lawyer convicted in a sexual assault years ago for a prestigious award, saying the decision sends a horrible message to victims.

The State Bar of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that Stephan Addison had won the 2018 Jack DeWitt WisLAP Volunteer Award, which recognizes a lawyer, judge or group that has helped the Wisconsin Lawyers Assistance Program. The program helps attorneys deal with stress, addiction and mental health issues.

Addison was convicted in 2006 of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of misdemeanor sexual gratification in connection with a 2005 sexual assault in Green Lake County. According to a criminal complaint, Addison and another man met a woman at a Ripon bar, convinced her to drive them home and then sexually assaulted her at a boat landing.

“What type of message is the Wisconsin State Bar Association sending to the state and survivors of sexual assault …?” Schimel, a Republican, asked in a news release. “This is a terrible lapse in judgment and Mr. Addison’s award should be pulled.”

Bar President Paul Swanson issued a statement late Wednesday evening saying that many of the volunteer attorneys who work with WisLAP have been through recovery programs themselves, have a background of substance abuse or are wrestling with other issues.

The volunteers use those experiences to help others’ recovery and the committee that selects the award winner has historically never taken past behavior into consideration, Swanson said.

Still, the award committee plans to reconvene to discuss their selection, Swanson said. He plans to recommend Addison’s nomination be withdrawn as an acknowledgment of “the seriousness of the issue of sexual assault and out of respect to survivors and victims.”

The bar’s website indicates Addison is currently practicing law in Illinois. He didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

