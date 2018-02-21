MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to finish its work for the year by approving $350 million to build a new prison and provide all parents a $100 per-child tax rebate.

The Assembly scheduled a marathon last day in session on Thursday that’s expected to go deep into the night.

It plans to vote on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed $100 child tax rebate that also includes an August sales tax holiday. The tax holiday idea doesn’t appear to have support in the Senate, putting the entire tax cut in jeopardy.

Another bill up for approval includes $350 million in borrowing to pay for a new adult prison. Its fate in the Senate is also unknown.

A tax incentive package designed to entice Kimberly-Clark to not cut 600 jobs in northeastern Wisconsin was also slated for approval.