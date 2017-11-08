MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is getting ready to vote on an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that would provide crime victims with a host of rights.
The Wisconsin Constitution and laws already provide victims extensive rights. The amendment largely duplicates the existing language but goes further in several areas.
In addition to privacy, victims would have the right to be heard at plea, parole and revocation proceedings, the right to refuse defense attorneys’ interview, deposition or discovery requests and the right to attend all proceedings in their cases.
The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday after the Senate approved it Tuesday.
The amendment would have to clear the Legislature again next session, and be approved by voters, before being added to the constitution.
The amendment is AJR 47/SJR 53.