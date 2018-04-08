CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Winter is continuing its overextended stay in parts of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on mountaintops in six counties in southern sections of the state by Monday afternoon.

The weather service says a dusting of snow is forecast for most other areas of the state before turning to rain on Monday.

Residents waiting for spring to arrive for good might have to fast forward to summer by the end of the week. The weather service says highs could reach the low 80s in parts of the state on Friday.