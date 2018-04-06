LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freeze warnings and frost advisories have been issued for northern Arkansas while forecasters say the southern portion of the state could see strong thunderstorms.

Forecasters say temperatures could drop into the mid-20s in northern Arkansas on Friday night, and some areas could see light freezing rain or snow. Meanwhile, extreme south Arkansas could see powerful storms with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado on Friday.

The National Weather Service says central Arkansas could see thunderstorms before the temperatures quickly drop Friday. Forecasters say a wintry mix could reach as far south as the Interstate 40 corridor.