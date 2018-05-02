CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been posted for the mountains in southeast Wyoming with up to 21 inches (53 centimeters) of snow possible.

The National Weather Service says difficult travel conditions could occur Wednesday night in an area that includes a stretch of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Winter storm warnings are posted for the Snowy and South Laramie ranges, and winter weather advisories are in effect for the city of Laramie as well as the Sierra Madre Mountains and the North Laramie range.