Nearly 16 million people from Arizona up to Montana and across to Minnesota were under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday morning, as a major winter storm continues to move across the country this week, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to reach the Great Basin and the desert Southwest by Monday, the weather service said, with those areas forecast to get up to 2 inches of snowfall an hour, which could make travel difficult.

By Tuesday, forecasters with the service said, the system could develop into a major winter storm from the central High Plains to the Upper Midwest, which could result in “multiple days of significant impacts to travel and infrastructure due to snow, blowing snow and freezing rain.” The weather service emphasized that “travel may become impossible” and warned that snow accumulations could be between 6 and 12 inches. Higher amounts, near 2 feet, were expected in parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. Accumulating ice was also a concern.

In the Sierra Nevada, snow fell at a rapid rate of roughly 3 inches per hour over the weekend, blanketing roads and creating “nearly impossible travel” and “near-zero visibility,” the service said.

As of Sunday, the Sugar Bowl Resort, in the skiing areas of mountainous Norden, California, reported nearly 4 feet of snow, the service said. Other parts in the region saw about 2 to 5 feet of snow, which caused some highways near mountains to close.

In San Luis Obispo County, near the central coast of California, roadways were flooded and strong winds with gusts of more than 60 mph brought down power lines, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, California. Extreme winter hit the West over the weekend.

The storm system began to move ashore Friday evening, bringing strong winds to the California coast. But in the mountains, that moisture became heavy snow.

Forecasters had predicted “extreme impacts” — the gravest warning on the weather service’s winter storm severity scale — across the Sierra Nevada over the weekend.

The California Department of Transportation warned residents Sunday to be wary of dangerous road conditions and closures in affected regions. Maintenance crews were still working to clear snow from lanes Sunday afternoon.

As the low-pressure system moved ashore, it tapped into an atmospheric river — an area of moisture that flows through the sky like a river at a level of the atmosphere near where planes fly. The combination allowed for the snowfall total to reach 1 to 3 feet across much of the higher terrain.

Forecasters predict blizzard conditions across the Plains.

“We are increasingly confident that we will be dealing with a pretty significant Northern Plains blizzard” this week, said Greg Carbin, the chief of forecast operations for the Weather Prediction Center.

The system will move out of the Rockies and begin to strengthen, increasing the chance of heavy snow and very strong winds through Wednesday across the Northern Plains. The wintry blast is possible from Colorado, including Denver, and northeast across the Northern Plains. Across the Dakotas, at least a foot is likely, Carbin said.

“The potential does exist there for some really impressive amounts,” he added, as he expects this storm system will most likely slow down.

Severe storms, possibly with tornadoes, are expected across portions of the South.

It looks highly likely that severe storms, possibly capable of producing tornadoes, will form Tuesday across an area from eastern Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and much of Mississippi, said Bill Bunting, the chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center.

“Most fall and winter severe weather events typically have several features in common,” Bunting said, “including a low-pressure system near or north of the area of concern, a southerly flow of increasingly moist air from the Gulf of Mexico moving northward prior to the event and a cold front moving east towards the area.”

Forecasters warn that “the greater risk for severe weather and flash flooding will be on Tuesday.”

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be a risk to over 20 million people in eastern Texas and Oklahoma, all of Louisiana and portions of Arkansas and Mississippi. “A couple of strong tornadoes will be possible,” forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center wrote Monday.

Tornadoes are not uncommon this time of year, but they are less likely than in the spring and early summer.

Severe winter storms like the ones predicted this week can be more dangerous than ones that form during peak severe weather season, in May and June.

“Because days are shorter,” said Harold Brooks, a senior scientist with the National Severe Storms Laboratory, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these storms are “more likely to occur after dark.” This “makes them more dangerous” because people in harm’s way cannot spot them as they approach, he said.

Flash flooding is also a concern Tuesday from Houston all the way to the north of Memphis. The excessive rainfall from this storm will push east Wednesday, putting much of the South at risk for abundant rainfall that could produce flash flooding.

Snowfall in the Northeast.

Some snow fell across southern New England and upstate New York on Sunday. In Albany, New York, there were about 5 to 7 inches of snow, said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the weather service.

About 8 inches of snow fell in the Berkshires, Oravec added, and Hartford, Connecticut, recorded between 4 and 6 inches.

Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, each had 1 or 2 inches of snow.

“Some areas may not have had much snow yet this winter,” Oravec said. “So any time you get snow, it’s always impactful.”

Chances for snow will return later in the week as the major storm system across the United States spins off a coastal storm.

“The likely development of a nor’easter off the mid-Atlantic coast brings a threat for wintry weather and potentially heavy snowfall across interior portions of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic,” the prediction center forecasters said Monday. The most reliable forecast computer models agree that a nor’easter will form from this storm system Thursday in the mid-Atlantic region but show that the storm will track close to the shoreline in what is often referred to as a coastal hugger. Inland areas will get cold enough and have the opportunity to see bountiful snow from this system.

However, when a storm system like this hugs close to the coast, it most of the time pushes enough warm air off the water to keep the major cities along the coast of the Northeast above freezing, which means cities like New York can most likely expect more of a rainy mess Thursday into Friday morning.

Like with many forecasts, especially ones a few days away, the forecasters offer a disclaimer.

“There remains plenty of uncertainty in the details of this system, and even small shifts in this low track could cause differences in precipitation types/amounts across the East.”