MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Registration is open for Michigan’s annual “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” program, which runs from Feb. 23-25 in Marquette County.
The state Department of Natural Resources has sponsored the program for 16 years. It provides an opportunity to improve outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. About 80 women typically take part.
The program offers instruction in cross-country skiing, archery, winter shelter building, ice fishing, photography, wilderness first aid, wood burning, snowshoeing and other activities.
Instructors provide basic and advanced teaching tailored to each participant’s ability.
Participants stay at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay, about 30 miles north of Marquette. The $200 registration fee includes food, lodging and most equipment and supplies.
Information and registration materials are available at http://www.michigan.gov/bow .