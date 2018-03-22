Share story

The Associated Press

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Winter in Vermont has badly impacted budgets for local communities attempting to keep their roadways in check.

The state Agency of Transportation says this year’s winter season has been a budget-buster, with the $18.5 million winter maintenance budget already nearly $3 million in the red. The Rutland Herald reports Rutland has fared a little better, with the Department of Public Works saying they still have $45,000 to purchase salt for winter storms.

DPW project manager David Sears says the city’s budget for filling potholes is already $3,000 over budget.

Brandon Public Works Director Daryl Burlett says he is over budget in practically every account of winter maintenance.

State engineer Todd Law says the state budgets winter maintenance based on a five-year average and this year was worse than the average.

