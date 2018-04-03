MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A spring snowstorm has slowed the morning commute in the Twin Cities and has closed dozens of schools in southern Minnesota.

Hastings, Mankato and Winona are among the districts canceling classes Tuesday. The snow is expected to fall all day with 6 to 8 inches accumulating in the metro area and possibly 10 to 11 inches in Red Wing and St. James.

Forecasters say Tuesday night’s temperatures will drop to the single digits in the Twin Cities and maybe even below zero north of St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for areas south of a line from Canby to Hutchinson to the Twin Cities.