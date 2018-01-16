DENNYSVILLE, Maine (AP) — A celebration of winter and family fun in Down East Maine has been pushed back by a lack of snow.

Cobscook Bay State Park Winter Family Fun Day was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says it has moved the event to Feb. 17 due to a lack of snow.

The event is scheduled to include horse-drawn sleigh rides, downhill snow sledding and plenty of hot chocolate. It takes place at a state park located four miles south of Dennysville.

Dennysville is located about 20 miles from the Canada border.