WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a violent home invasion that left a 22-year-old man dead in his home.

Police said the shooting death of Travaris Gourdine early Saturday was the city’s second homicide in two days. Gourdine died after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating if Gourdine knew his attackers or the slaying was a random act.