WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Residents in Winooski will soon decide whether the city will combine upgrades to its water and sewer systems with a revitalization project.

The Burlington Free Press reports a vote on the overhaul is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Main Street Revitalization Project includes burying electric cables, adding rain gardens and constructing safer pedestrian crossings. City manager Jessica Baker says the goal is to transform the gateway.

Baker says the city would need state and federal funding for the project. She says it also needs approval from city council.

According to Baker, water and wastewater bills would increase by 2.5 percent and property taxes would increase by as much as 6 percent to offset the bond. Officials say construction would take two years to complete.

