WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Winooski residents voted to approve a measure that would begin the redevelopment of the city’s Main Street.
The revitalization project passed Tuesday night with 311 residents voting to approve funding for the project. WPTZ-TV reports around $23 million will be used in the planning, design and construction of improvements for the city.
Members of the Winooski City Council will give an update regarding the project at the end of the month on May 21.
Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com