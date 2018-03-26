CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A $1.1 million winning Wyoming Lottery ticket remains unclaimed a week after the drawing.
WyoLotto says the ticket in the Cowboy Draw game was sold at a Big D Oil convenience store in Cheyenne on March 19, the day of the drawing.
The winning numbers are 12, 15, 19, 26 and 32.
WyoLotto started selling tickets in 2014. Besides the state Cowboy Draw game, the lottery offers the Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky for Life nationwide draw games.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower