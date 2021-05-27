The one winning ticket had been sold earlier this year at a small, country store — Coney Market — in the western Maryland town of Lonaconing. But for nearly six months, the winner (s) hadn’t come forward to claim the $731.1 million prize, the largest in the state’s lottery history.

But on Wednesday, Maryland lottery officials said, “The wait is over.” A group of people came forward to claim the Powerball jackpot.

Spoiler alert: They wish to remain anonymous, nicknaming themselves “The Power Pack.” They chose the $546.8 million lump sum cash option, lottery officials said, and they’ll get about $366.6 million after federal and state taxes.

The winning ticket had been sold Jan. 20 at the Coney Market in Alleghany County and news that the winners were locals spread excitement in the small town. Coney Market got $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball 22. The jackpot winner matched all six numbers.

Lottery officials said Wednesday in a statement that one of the winners had told them of checking the ticket “about a half dozen times” and being in disbelief before telling the rest of the Power Pack.

Advertising

That winner, who had bought the single “Quick-Pick ticket” for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 20, said, “This can’t be right, I’m going to work.”

The Power Pack told lottery officials they “have no plans to change their lifestyles,” according to a statement. The winners also said they “would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities ‘for generations to come.'”

The winners faced a deadline of July 21 to claim their prize. In Maryland, lottery winners have 182 days after the drawing to come forward.

In January, when the winning numbers were drawn, Richard Ravenscroft, the owner of the Coney Market, said his store — and the town of Lonaconing, population roughly 1,200 — had not had this much attention in quite a while.

The area is best known for being a place that used to depend on coal mining and now relies on strip mining for employment and support. It is the birthplace of Robert Moses “Lefty” Grove, a Hall of Fame pitcher who at one point played in Baltimore for a minor league team called the Orioles.

“I’ve not seen this much excitement here in Lonaconing in my lifetime,” Ravenscroft said at the time of the drawing.

Advertising

Jack Coburn, who has been the mayor of Lonaconing for 25 years, had said he knew who the winners are through acquaintances but would not reveal their names when the jackpot drawing happened, out of “privacy and respect.” He had previously described the winners as “nice, community-oriented residents” and said he is happy for them.

Maryland is one of a handful of states where winners can remain anonymous, along with Delaware, Kansas, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Wyoming.

The $731.1 million jackpot was the largest prize in Maryland’s lottery history and it ranked as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Officials said the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292 million.

The group isn’t the only one to claim anonymity. In 2012, a group of people who called themselves the Three Amigos won a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in Maryland.

“We are thrilled that the jackpot has been claimed, and we couldn’t be happier for the winners,” said Carole Gentry, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Lottery, in a statement.