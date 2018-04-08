DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is expected to announce the winner of an international design contest for Detroit’s West Riverfront Park.
A news conference is scheduled Tuesday at the General Motors Renaissance Center Wintergarden in downtown Detroit.
Earlier this year, four design firms presented their visions for a roughly $50 million project to transform the 22-acre (9-hectare) park along the Detroit River. Renderings from each finalist firm were presented to the general public and deliberated by a world-class jury.
Conservancy board chair Matt Cullen has said the vision for the riverfront is “bold and aspirational.”
