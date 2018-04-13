Share story

By
The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lottery officials are about to reveal who won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot last month.

The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference in Trenton.

The sole winning ticket for the March 30 jackpot was sold at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, New Jersey.

Lottery officials say it was the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest single jackpot winning ticket ever sold in New Jersey.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press